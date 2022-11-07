Animal of the week | Research: the finger animal can dig its nose

Nasal digging is not only a human vice. This pleasant pastime is also proven to be enjoyed by our monkey cousins.

Now joining this lofty club is our more distant relative from the jungles of Madagascar, namely the fingerling.

finger animal, otherwise known as ai-ai, is a cat-sized demi-monkey that thrives in trees. Its external habitus is unfed. In most photos, the animal looks like a hungover rat that hasn’t slept in a week.

The finger animal’s name comes from its long fingers. The middle finger in particular is very long, up to eight centimeters. Relative to the size of the animal, therefore, quite a protrusion.

With this long, slender and very flexible finger, the finger animal taps the trunk of the tree and feels the hollow places that the caterpillars have carved. It then digs them up for food.

The finger animal digs for more, he reveals now Journal of Zoology – a study published in the scientific journal.

The critters have been observed several times sticking their fingers into their noses and then licking the treats found there with their tongues.

The researchers followed the behavior and made a computer model of the animal’s skull. It was observed that the middle finger sinks into the nose up to the knuckle and even reaches the throat. Ouch!

The fingerling thus becomes the 12th primate to be observed digging its nose. Some of our more advanced cousins ​​even know how to use tools to help them. Capuchin monkeys dig their beaks with a stick.

The finger animal has a bad reputation in Madagascar, perhaps because of its ghostly nature.

A finger animal has a bad reputation in Madagascar. Perhaps because of its ghostly appearance, it has been considered a bringer of bad luck, and fingerlings have been killed out of sadness. It was once thought to be extinct.

The animal’s local name “ai-ai” may derive from a Malagasy expression meaning “I don’t know”. It has been speculated that with this expression one would avoid saying the animal’s name in fear of bad luck.

Of course, if a creature like this comes up in the night forest with its middle finger deep in its nose, it doesn’t give a very friendly picture of itself.