Animal of the week Research from the University of Zurich: a monkey can only be tamed twice

The monkeys are eavesdropping on each other, the study found.

Zurich the monkey has been haunted again in the university’s prehistoric experimental laboratory. The study found that the monkey has a holistic understanding of the fool. The scientific publication tells us about the experiment Science Advances.

Scientists have long wondered how the monkey perceives the world. To illuminate the mystery, a Brazilian white-billed silk monkey was recruited. It is a very good name for a monkey with white silk tassels at the end.

The question was whether the monkeys understand the conversations of their fellow species if they are not themselves present, or whether it is just an occasional meta for them.

For rogues a small terrarium was built with a partition in the middle. Behind the wall there was a lump, from which the monkey was made to take an account.

So the researchers had recorded a discussion of monkeys: whining and beeping, where the monkeys were talking, for example, about whether or not that food-begging chick should now be given a grunt. This tape was played in clips or as a whole dialogue.

It turned out that the monkey did not react to individual shards but wanted to listen to the whole conversation in order to decide how to act now.

Since the sound was heard from behind the partition, the monkey thought there was a companion there. After Höpinä stopped, the researchers opened the door from the wall and the monkey was allowed to go and make acquaintance with a friend. This only happened if the conversation had been nice, for example, when the boy had begged for food and had been given it.

But huh: behind the wall was just a mirror from which the monkey could see itself. However, the monkey doesn’t understand his mirror image, so it thought he was making an acquaintance with a guy.

The monkey can only be haunted twice. For the third time, it would have already haggled that now here is something fraudulent going on. Thus, the researchers had 21 monkeys at their disposal, which were varied.

Truly a significant finding was that the monkey understood what he was hearing even when he was not involved in the conversation.

It also interprets the sounds of the environment holistically – that is, holistically.