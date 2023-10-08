Animal of the week | Research: even a jellyfish doesn’t make the same mistake twice

In a person is the ability to learn from one’s past mistakes.

Despite that, people always rebuild their houses at the foot of a volcano, invest in Russia, or try to see if this week-old milk would work in coffee this time.

Are we the brightest thinkers in creation after all? According to a new study, even a jellyfish understands not to hit its head twice on the same tree, and it doesn’t even have a brain.

In the new psychologist at the University of Kiel in the study Jan Bielecki and his colleagues suggest that even a jellyfish could learn.

Current Biology In an article published in the scientific journal, 12 jellyfish were bumped against the walls of an aquarium and it was followed what kind of conclusions they make about the direction of their lives.

The test animal was a tiny cube jellyfish Tripedalia cystophora.

This creature swims in the Caribbean Sea and preys on small copepods in mangrove-lined lagoons. It must avoid bumping into the tree roots, lest its delicate, jelly-like nature be knocked about.

A jellyfish does not have a brain in the traditional sense, only simple, light-sensing organs, each with a thousand neurons.

In the exam the creatures were placed in a round water tank with gray and white stripes around the edges.

They imitated tree roots, which in the jellyfish’s natural environment appear as dark shadows in clear water. Then the researchers watched the jellyfish scurry around in the tank.

At first, the critters swam headfirst into the glass wall, but soon realized that this is not wise. They started to turn before the collision. So they learn – which, according to researchers, is unheard of for jellyfish.

Then the researchers did a puzzling, Bell game Orange – an experiment in the style of a wild scene from the movie. In it, the jellyfish’s detached light organs were forced to watch a video of gray stripes. They responded by producing swimming-related nerve impulses when hitting a wall was simulated with small electric shocks.

So it seems that learning from mistakes is fine even for brainless jellyfish no-brainer -thing.