But it has now been found that even the giraffe understands the rudiments of statistical reasoning, despite having a smaller brain relative to its body size than parrots and monkeys.

The following has been tested on birds and higher primates in the past: does the animal understand how to choose from two dishes the one that contains relatively the most of the treat it wants?

It has been thought that a giraffe with a relatively small brain would not be able to do this. But with everything. Scientific Reports -science magazine has now actually carried out a scientific experiment in which two transparent containers were placed in front of the giraffes.

The dishes contained chopped carrot and zucchini in slightly different mixing ratios.

A giraffe enjoys carrots, but it doesn't like zucchini.

The researcher picked one piece of food from each container into a closed fist and the giraffe could decide which hand treat it would choose. The giraffe expressed its will most often by licking the researcher’s hand. However, it was ensured that the giraffe did not smell the vegetable in the hand in advance.

Invariably The giraffes chose the hand most likely to contain the carrot.

For example, even if there were exactly the same amount of carrot pieces in both dishes, the Giraffes always chose the side with less zucchini in addition to the carrot.

So Giraffes understood basic probabilities and statistical reasoning.

Finally, the test was made more difficult by splitting the boxes in half. There were different amounts of carrot and zucchini in the lower and upper parts of the box, and the researcher picked treats only from the upper part. Three of the test beans now fell from the cart, but the fourth was exceptionally wise. It caught this guy too.

