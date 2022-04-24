Animal of the week One of the most famous lizards, almost thirty – would have needed dental care

It is not known if Sue was a girl or a boy.

Animal parlor returns from the holidays. During the break, the author visited, among other things, prehistoric animals.

The Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago has a tremendous collection of fossils from the early twilight of life. The best known of these is Sue, who lived 67 million years ago Tyrannosaurus rexin almost complete fossil. It is perhaps the most famous representative of its kind.

Sue was excavated from a rock formation at Hell Creek in North Dakota in 1990. It is named after its discoverer, a paleontologist Sue Hendricksenin by. The area was once home to a plethora of monstrous lizards, and sometimes their bones are barely cut from the rock.

Suesta much has been found out. It lived by the standards of the Tyrannosaurs for a long time, as long as 28 years.

Fortunately for the researchers, Sue was killed in a riverbed, where its remains were quickly covered in mud and well preserved. Over millions of years, the bones petrified.

More than twelve feet tall, Sue was a frightening predator. The remnants of its skull alone weigh 272 pounds.

Still, the food didn’t come free even from the horror to the wildest. While fighting the prey dinosaurs, Sue had broken several ribs and its shoulder blades show traces of the struggle.

Sue still didn’t die in the brawls, as the bone injuries have healed while the dino is still alive.

Death corrected for either reason. Bumps and corrosions are seen at the base of the teeth in the mouth of the mouth. Sue-para had some kind of inflammation in her jaw, perhaps from the carcass, or trichomoniasis caused by a parasitic protozoan.

The condition was so painful that Sue could barely eat. It was probably starving.

It might be worth brushing your teeth. But how could T. rex have waved the brush with his small butt hands? Or called the nurse?

About the name however, it is not known whether Sue was a girl or a boy. Of the bones alone, this cannot be properly determined.

Therefore, the museum is also gender-neutral in its approach to Sue’s contemporary values ​​and uses gender-free pronouns about dinosaurs in its communications.