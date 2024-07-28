Animal of the week|The Komodo dragon is a misunderstood beast.

Far In Indonesia, on the small island of Komodo, lives a ferocious beast. The Komodo dragon is the world’s largest lizard, a lizard that can grow up to three meters long. Its untidy table manners are often admired in nature documentaries.

With Varaan, you should be careful. The lizard eats whatever comes across – deer, goats, water buffalo, sometimes people too.

It has razor-sharp and backward-curving teeth, which it uses to get a strong grip on its victim. The shredder is also perfectly suited for shredding carcasses.

Now researchers have found out yet another fact about our friend the varan. Its teeth have an iron coating, he says Nature Ecology & Evolution article published in the science journal.

Varan’s teeth are like serrated bread knives. They appear to have a thin, orange pigment layer on the surface of the blade, which was revealed to be iron on examination.

There is a layer of iron only thousandths of a millimeter thick, but it makes the cutting surface of the teeth harder.

Komodo dragon Puri caught a wild boar at an exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History in 2002.

Iron coating probably protects the teeth from wear and tear and perhaps also from strong stomach acids.

Not that I needed to worry about wear and tear. My reserve is prepared with a set of spare parts: it changes its teeth as often as a person changes their toothbrush, a few times a year.

Varaans constantly have up to five spare teeth in their jaws to replace the lost ones.

I reserved there is also a persistent misunderstanding about chewing equipment, which is still repeated in nature programs.

My varaani eats carrion and it has been thought that it poisons its victims with bacteria gurgling in its mouth. That it bites its prey and then waits for it to die of an infection caused by the bugs.

Ten years ago, however, a study found that the mouth of the monitor lizard is no dirtier than that of other animals. In fact, my buck even cleans his teeth regularly.

Instead, the varan has a venom gland that secretes a substance that prevents blood clotting. The victim slowly bleeds to dryness.

Of course, if I happen to get bitten now, it’s worth cleaning the wound.