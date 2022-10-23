The worm lizard combines a worm, a snake and a lizard.

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to sell part of the port of Hamburg to the Chinese. At the same time, he has stopped the provision of arms aid to Ukraine.

It’s hard to come up with an unlucky slipper in the animal world. Maybe a worm lizard?

Of course, it is not fair to equate a politician with a caterpillar. The worm lizard hasn’t done anything wrong, and it can’t be stupid of its own will. Besides, the earthworm has a backbone.

Scientifically as defined, a worm lizard is not an eggless mollusk. Worms belong to reptiles and they lay eggs.

There are almost two hundred species of earthworms living in the southern hemisphere. In Europe, you can come across them in the nature of Spain.

Among the worm lizards, the pönekims resemble a little the common copperhead, but they are not related: the copperhead is a lizard, while the worm lizards are a kind of cross between a worm, a snake and a lizard.

Most species look mostly like thick earthworms. But confusingly, they have a backbone, a skull, and sharp-toothed jaws like snakes. Mostly they eat insects.

A worm dares to even dare an anthill. Some species dig into nests and pop ants, termites and their eggs.

For the soldier there is no worm lizard. When danger threatens, it mainly tries to bury itself in the ground. However, if the enemy attacks, the worm lizard may try to offer the predator its tail to bite as a concession, so that it does not bite off the head.

Matolisko is very short-sighted in its operations. Its underground lifestyle has left its eyes rudimentary. However, it has an excellent sense of smell.

It is also completely armless, despite being lizard-like. There is one exception. Those living in Mexico Bipes-genus worm lizards have rudimentary forelimbs, but no hindlimbs. With its small forelimbs with sharp claws, the creature is able to dig in to escape the enemy even more bravely. In addition, the tail of the Mexican worm lizard comes off when necessary, like a ground lizard.