Lung fish have a huge genetic heritage.

When no point allowed to go anymore even out, it’s time to think about everything. Did you know, for example, that of all the animals, lung fish has the longest genetic inheritance?

It’s true. Lung fish cells have a band of 43 billion base pairs of DNA on the pulp. There are building instructions for what makes a good lung fish.

43 billion base pairs! Even a person can do less. We have only three billion characters in DNA that make up about 20,000 genes. Even one chromosome in lung fish is larger than the entire human genetic heritage.

What it with all those genes then does? This was recently clarified when researchers were finally allowed to smash open lungfish secrets. It took 100,000 hours of computing from powerful computers to unpack the DNA tape.

It turned out that the lung fish is a very self-reproducing animal. Most of its inheritance is sort of a copy of itself. Much is familiar, for example, the development of fish limb fins is driven by the same genes as humans.

Of all the cancers, the lungfish is the closest relative to us — after all, we are descended from the ancient relatives of the lungfish, who gradually evolved to breathe air and eventually spit on land. The genes also show the ability of the fish to sense odors from the air.

So the Australian lung fish, or barramunda, was now studied. When looking at human scientists, did he consider it worthwhile to develop into one himself? Could wear pants and play golf.

No, it’s good to go around in the bottom mud. So that fish hasn’t changed much in hundreds of millions of years. Unlike other lung fish, barramunda is a kind of hybrid. It breathes mostly through its gills, but it also has a lung where it occasionally goes to bite oxygen on the surface.

Lung fish would not be nervous about quarantine. It can secrete a mucus capsule around it and hibernate there for years on its own. This is how it survives in the mud, even if the home river dries up.

Helsinki Sea Life also has lungfish. Its name is Eemu.