Animal of the week | Lice have been a problem since ancient times, says a louse from thousands of years ago

What what will be left of us thousands of years from now? Would an archaeologist of the future ever dig up objects that belonged to us?

has been found in Israel an almost 4,000-year-old louse comb. What’s special about it is that it contains the first complete sentence ever found in the long-dead Canaanite language and probably the world’s oldest alphabet.

A wish is engraved on the comb, which reads straightforwardly like this: “may this remove lice from the hair and beard”.

Caught in the comb is a little critter that once plagued the man of Caana. A petrified louse nymph, half a millimeter in size, is still cooing in the comb.

The Canaanites inhabited the regions of Israel a long time ago, and only isolated words here and there remain from their language. With the help of those and other Semitic languages, the researchers deduced what the kamma reads.

The comb is valuable ivory, so it must have come from Egypt. So even wealthy people suffer from lice like the rest of the world.

The comb has six thicker teeth to open the hair locks and on the other side denser teeth to remove the lice and their eggs from the cocoon. 17 characters of the Canaanite language have been scratched into it.

Human and this coexistence goes back to ancient times, of which the writers of the Bible had no idea.

Based on genetic research, human clothes lice have developed separately from head lice about 70,000 years ago. This coincides with the times when people migrated from Africa to colder regions and pulled furs for protection.

In other words, it is possible to deduce from louse DNA when people started wearing clothes!

Others great apes have their own varieties of lice. We inherited the pubic hair louse from the gorillas 3.3 million years ago. It is certainly a good question, in what kind of interaction it has jumped from the gorilla to us.

The likely explanation is chaste. Ancestors have slept in nests abandoned by gorillas and got an annoying companion there.