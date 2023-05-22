Monday, May 22, 2023
Animal of the week | It's more fun in the desert – the Colorado desert produces spiritual experiences

May 22, 2023
The villain secretes a psychedelic substance.

Thus in the period between Maundy Thursday and Pentecost, many secular citizens try to remember what these holy days meant. What happened, for example, at Pentecost?

The connection between supernatural phenomena reported to have been experienced in the deserts of the Middle East in the past and today’s everyday life is not necessarily straightforward.

In the desert you can experience spiritual experiences. For example, if you go to the US-Mexico border. He lives there colorado villain. If you lick it, you can meet a god.

Or so they say. The villain excretes a chemical called dmt and bufotenin from his skin.

They are powerful psychedelics and cause visions, hallucinations and even divine experiences. Native peoples of South America consume dmt in the form of the herbal drink ayahuasca in their rituals.

For real you shouldn’t lick the Colorado beetle.

In addition to psychedelics, the villain’s excrement also contains poisons that can kill a dog or a human. However, it is about the villain’s defense against predators.

Psychedelics are milked from a villain, for example, by crushing the creature under the chin. It begins to sweat a milky liquid, which is collected.

The intoxicating ingredient is isolated from the poison, dried into crystals and consumed by burning. It is not dangerous in principle, but causes cosmic conditions.

A kind of hippie congregation has been established in Konna, the “villain church of enlightenment”.

Self the villain is a tough thug. It can grow up to 20 centimeters long, almost the size of a dinner plate, and is the largest native species of the United States.

Despite its name, the villain does not live in Colorado, but is found in the foothills of the south-flowing Colorado River.

Human ja the shared history of frog secretions is long and colorful. In South America, poisons from some frogs are known to have been used in hunting arrows.

These poison dart frogs should by no means go to the lipoma, or you might actually face your creator.

