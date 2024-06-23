Animal of the week | In the United States, people wondered about a lumpfish washed ashore

Animal of the week|A puffer fish can weigh three tons.

In summer it’s nice to sit at the nose of the pier. Swim your toes and observe the life of the nearby waters. Look, there’s a small perch over there.

But what if we were in America. Everything is bigger there. For example, a whole puffer fish can dive from the deep lap of the ocean onto the sandy beach.

It’s a huge shack, weighing over a ton. The size of a small Fiat. Then, together with the family on the beach, you can wonder that the warranty on this individual must have expired.

Something this is what happened in early June in the small town of Gearhart, Oregon.

A two-meter-long jellikk came out of the sea. Actually, it rather washed up on the shore and did not so much rise of its own accord as a result of active pushing.

Soon already pmarine biologists arrived on time and stated that this is not just any lumpfish. It is a rarer representative of the lofty family of puffer fish, in the Latin species Mola tecta.

Puffer fish is a wimpy looking creature. It’s like a floating head with the rest of the fish missing.

So the puffer fish swims with its head as the third leg. It is a calm and harmless rascal who mainly earns his living by fishing at a depth of hundreds of meters.

When breeding, the pufferfish drops millions of tiny eggs into the sea. A grain of rice grows into a giant: the biggest puffer fish can weigh three tons.

Sometimes the pufferfish wants to sunbathe. When such a desire strikes, it rises to the surface and floats on its side, carried away by the currents.

If the pufferfish has burrowed itself close enough to the coast, it can also take advantage of the welfare services. The seagulls are happy to peck various troublesome parasites off its skin.

Sometimes a boat may crash into the side of a pufferfish floating on the surface, which is unpleasant for all parties involved.

In English the most common species of puffer fish Mola Mola goes by the name “ocean sunfish”. It describes the way of life of fish, but again you can be proud of the Finnish language.

Lumpy fish! What a great name.