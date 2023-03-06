Animal of the week | In the spider’s election machine, you have to choose left or right, and a fake costume can fool you

For election machines it is difficult to answer. Different choices produce very different results. It is necessary to consider:

Where does this lead and who am I?

A jumping spider had to think about the first question. It was put to a test where it had to choose whether to go left or right in a complex structure.

Spider itself was initially located in the middle. The researchers had built two meandering stands, one with food and one without. The logic of the route was not at all obvious, although the spider was initially able to see what was waiting at the end of the paths.

The spider first had to walk away from the target and then climb either left or right, up and back again to get the reward.

Amazingly, almost all the spiders chose correctly. They had clearly formed some kind of map of their surroundings in their minds.

In this case, the spider had to calm down and avoid the temptation on the left. It was wiser to turn right only a little later.

Then we have the peruvian cross spider in the picture. It has clearly formed some sort of concept of itself, but it is almost impossible for an outsider to deduce the spider’s true nature from the web.

Cyclosa cross spiders build confusingly elaborate imitations of themselves in their webs. The spider assembles an eight-legged figure from dead insects and garbage that looks exactly like a real spider. The spider itself is very small and hides in the webs of its structure. Can you find it in the picture?

The purpose of the structure is probably to fool predators, but it makes you think. So does the spider itself understand what it looks like? Or how does it know how to build a web that looks like a spider?

Spiders are surprisingly cunning. Many species know how to trick and mislead their prey by pulling on just the right threads in the net.

What did we learn? You should not make final conclusions based on the network.