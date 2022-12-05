Prime minister Sanna Marin visited New Zealand last week. So let’s tell you a couple of facts, that is, genuine things about this wonderful country.

Helsinki’s geographical opposite on the other side of the globe, the antipode, is located roughly around New Zealand. It is the farthest country from us. Maybe that’s why our state leaders haven’t met to visit there.

There, on the other side of the open sea, lives the unhappiest bird in the world, called the kakapo. Being wingless, he cannot fly, but he is a prisoner of the earth.

This flightless blob is famous for its plight. There are only slightly more kakapoi than there are MPs in Finland, about 250 individuals.

To people in comparison, kakapos are sincere and sympathetic.

Kakapos were allowed to develop quite peacefully on the islands, the only threats being large birds of prey. The kakapo developed a green plumage to protect them, thanks to which they blend into the forest when viewed from above.

Kakapos roost at night and eat plants. They basically fill the same eco compartment as our hares.

But then came the mammals, man at the forefront. The birds were not afraid of the hunters and the rats ate their eggs.

Kakapos nest on the ground and their soid ritual is a complex performance that doesn’t even repeat itself every year. During the mating season, the dog announces itself with a hum that can be carried for kilometers.

A bird population has been revived from the brink of extinction. Kakapo have been created their own peaceful Impivaara, where they are protected from the negative effects of immigration, such as cats. The birds have been moved to live on small islands that have been separately cleared of predators.

Kakapots are also a rare animal species that each individual is given a name. “Kakapo” itself means night parrot in the Maori language.

Birds live a long time if they don’t die. One famous kakapo, Richard Henry, lived to be 80 years old. It was once the last dog on its own island.

From the point of view of the birds, it wouldn’t have been worth going to New Zealand – that is, for anyone, ever.