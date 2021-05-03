In the tropics, snakes fly and climb on electric poles.

Streamer belongs to the holidays. One can search for etymological experiences in a living object: the name of a meandering paper ribbon derives from the Latin word for snake. Serpens. In German, there is a serpentine Luftschlange, weather snake.

There are actually flying snakes, thankfully far away in Asia. Compound snakes include five species, and they do know how to soar from tree to tree. They lurk in the trees, for example, compound lizards, which also flee from snakes flying. What if in Finland, too, snakes jumped from trees after flying squirrels?

The connecting snake aviation skill is based on being able to spread its ribs and flatten its body almost into a plate. The snake crawls to the end of the branch so that only the tail end is left attached to the tree. The starting position of the snake is somewhat similar to the letter J. Then the slider hits the air.

When it falls, the snake makes a wavy movement. It twists in the air in a bit the same way as on the ground. At the same time, it tries to keep its body in as tight a shape as possible to maximize air resistance.

If a snake jumps high enough from a tree, it can connect many tens of meters. Flying snakes are poisonous but quite harmless. Their broths did little for humans.

Snakes the sect includes astonishingly diverse athletes. Some fly, others even swim across the oceans, and many are adept at climbing.

The researchers were stunned recently as they followed brown snake hustle and bustle on the island of Guam. These parimetric twists of the orchard snakes are able to climb even along a smooth pole. The snakes wrap around their hind bodies around the pole into a kind of lasso and then slowly squirm themselves upwards.

If you’re on vacation in Guam and the lights go out unexpectedly, it’s probably the snake that climbed the electric pole. Brown wood snakes have caused thousands of power outages on the island by dragging themselves into the power line.