Animal of the week Hukka inherited a monster wolf – America’s ancient great beast was quite different from what was thought

The ancient monster wolf was not related to the wolf.

Man is a wolf to man, it is said. Rather, man has been a wolf man. The four-legged predator has always bent in front of an even larger beast.

In the ice age in North America, wolves were worth creeping. At that time, the plains were ravaged by the ferocious waste, the ancient monster wolf. Its height at the withers was up to a meter. The creature weighed about 70 kilograms.

Monster wolves has indeed been described as giant wolves, but according to a new study, they were not wolves at all, but their very own family of canines.

Genes say that monster wolves developed completely separately from wolves. Perhaps they resembled a more swirling dingo than a wolf and were perhaps red-fur. A DNA study published in Nature fired the monster wolf Canisof the genus: the new species name is Antocyon dirus.

The fears disappeared from the earth as man stepped into North America and began slaughtering the big game. At the same time, the ice age became even colder and a wave of extinction swept across the continent. From an evolutionary perspective A. dirus was already quite a wolf at this point. Thus unfit to adapt to changing circumstances.

The waste of a monster. The gray wolves spread from Asia over the Bering Strait land bridge were more flexible in their lifestyle. They survived the people and the ice age.

Any the current canine is not related to the monster wolf. That’s why, according to researchers, it died away. The monster wolf could not cross with the wolf, for example, and hydrogenate its genes, but remained as a species to tread in the tar.

Quite literally. The only memories of the monster wolf are the old fossils found in abundance, especially in the tar graves of La Brea in present-day downtown Los Angeles. The prey wandered into the tar-covered tarry of the water, stuck and sunk in their quarters, the predators after them.

More than 400 tar-blackened monster skulls have been excavated from the graves. They are on display in the museum next door. All those skulls fit on one wall, and there are only half that number of wolves in Finland as a whole.