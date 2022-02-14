Animal of the week French scientists were bored in isolation – found a new worm

Named after Korona, the garden worm is spreading in France.

Are you on average, how interested in the life course and species identification of flatworms?

Perhaps not very much, and that is why zoologists have invented the cunning Jipo. Name the new species according to a current phenomenon or a person of publicity and put a bulletin about it in the media. So today we are learning about flatworms.

French the natural history museum says that a new type of flatworm has been found in the country, more commonly flat. It is named after the coronavirus: Humbertium covidum.

It is not clear who this Humbert is.

The worm is three centimeters long and harmless to humans. For earthworms, on the other hand, it is unfortunate, as these twists eat other earthworms. These have now been found in gardens in France and Italy.

The connection is crowned by the fact that even the researchers were bored in isolation.

“We didn’t go on expeditions. So I told my colleagues that all the existing information about flatworms is now being collected and this very long scientific article is being written about them, ”says Professor Jean-Lou Justine

An article describing H. covidum was published PeerJ in the science series. The worm is short, but the article is really long.

From the past thus, this new species was identified from the findings and collections. Such hammerhead flatworms have spread from warm regions around the world to the soil of imported plants.

They are therefore harmful alien species that by eating earthworms they can impoverish the soil. And like the coronavirus, once they enter the ground, they are difficult to eradicate.

A worm like the one in the picture was cleaved, DNA samples were taken from it, and the contents of the digestive tract were examined. It turned out that this carpet likes to eat very small snails.

In Finland a related species of ansarilattana (Bipalium kewense) has been observed a couple of times, most recently in Lauttasaari in 1967 and in Pispala in Tampere in 1960, probably in greenhouses. They are hardly widespread, as there are no more recent findings.