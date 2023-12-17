Animal of the week | Found a bird that is half female and half male

We live in a black and white world. We divide things into us and others, good and bad, winners and losers.

Even the government today divides people into ones and zeros. In computer language, it is a binary way of thinking.

Also nature has source code. In cells, DNA dances molecular biological reactions and weaves together the web of life. The matter often needs to be thought about only when something goes awry in the process.

This is what happened to the bird in the picture. It is divided equally down the middle by both male and female. The green side is female and the blue side is male. So the bird is not only two-colored on the top, but the cells of its body have different sex chromosomes on different sides.

So its gender has split. The division goes so deep that there is probably an ovary on the green side and a testicle on the blue side. Here we are not referring to the government.

Thus can happen to some animals if the ovum is fertilized twice, or if during the division of the very first cells of the embryo, the chromosomes bounce in a peculiar way.

Cell division always results in a symmetrically bifurcated animal, in this case in this way.

To put it nicely, it is bilateral gynadromorphism. Translated with an ax, two-sided female-male form. The name of the bird is not easy either. She is a turquoise mestingara. Of course, we don't know what he calls himself, but he has been given such a species name.

These are small sparrow birds that live in Central and South America. The beautiful and special bird was seen by a bird watcher in Colombia John Murillo, and a report was born from the observation Journal of Field Ornithology– to the scientific journal.

Rare gynandromorphism has been observed in several species, especially birds and butterflies.

In humans and other larger mammals, this cannot happen in embryonic development. For us, the determination of gender is firstly controlled not only by chromosomes but also by hormones, and we are also quite complex life forms in other ways.

And maybe there are other levels in life than ones and zeros.