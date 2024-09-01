Animal of the week|Some clams grow to the size of an armchair and others live to be 500 years old.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Raakku filters 50 liters of water per day and can live for over 200 years. The giant clam Tricadna gigas can grow to a length of one and a half meters and weigh 200 kilograms. The world’s oldest clam, Ming, lived to be 507 years old.

Mollusc. What a great word!

The mollusk seems to lick and squish between the fingers. You can’t get hold of the mollusk. Even the word sounds silly. If you pick up a really slimy snail from the forest floor, it feels squishy and squishy – that is, molluscous.

Finns general mollusc awareness has gratifyingly increased in recent days. For this, thanks to those nominally vertebrate but completely mollusc-like characters who shaved their sorrows off the clams.

As a mollusk, the rawfish itself is not at all from the mollusk end. We have learned from the news, among other things, that the skunk attaches itself to the bottom of the river with a kind of foot, filters up to 50 liters of water a day and can live to be over 200 years old.

Let’s tell now more about mussels. There are many kinds of them in the world. The clam grows to maybe 15 centimeters, but the world’s largest clams are in another size category.

The most plush mollusk in the world is the giant clam Tricadna gigas. It is the size of an armchair and weighs 200 kilograms. Living in tropical waters, this giant can grow up to six feet long, so it’s so big that a person could basically swim inside it.

The same creature also produces the world’s largest pearls. The largest known is a record carp weighing 27 kilograms and 40 centimeters long, owned by a Canadian. These giant pearls are not round but very irregular in shape.

Rākku too makes pearls, after all its other name is river pearl mussel. However, they are rarely formed.

Currently, the oldest wild animals living in Finland were born in the 18th century, which is a wild thought.

Even a clam can live to be older. The oldest mussel in the world was an Icelandic mussel called Ming, whose age was determined to be an incredible 507 years.

So it was probably born in 1499, when the research was done in 2006. It was the world’s oldest known animal in general. It’s a pity that the clam lost its life during the age determination.