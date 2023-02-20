Animal of the week | Eight-eyed creatures fly in the sky – A strange electromagnetic phenomenon levitates aviators

in North America have been wondering about flying objects in the sky. What are they and where do they come from?

Of course, those of us in the know know that there are eight-eyed creatures floating in the upper air on a regular basis, levitated by a special electromagnetic phenomenon. There are observations of them from centuries ago.

Spiders also fly. They float in the air on a thin silk thread like balloons and can rise up to a height of several kilometers. In English, the flight of spiders is called “ballooning”.

Mysterious aviators once wondered Charles Darwin. During his travels aboard the Beagle in 1832, he wondered how the ship’s mast was covered with a thin net. Thousands of tiny, reddish spiders had appeared on the ship, even though we were a hundred kilometers from the mainland.

A naturalist studied the activities of a spider in more detail. Darwin observed how the creature flexed its legs, shot a thin thread of silk from its rear end, and then rose into the air, even though the weather was calm.

Many smaller spider species are indeed able to fly long distances, perhaps even thousands of kilometers with suitable air currents. In this way, they spread effectively to new areas. Immediately after hatching, the spiders are so small and light that a web thread is enough to fly them.

They also use electricity in their flight, new research shows. There is a constant electric charge in the atmosphere – positive in the air and negative on the ground.

A spider’s web thread also has a negative charge. When a spider launches itself into the air from, for example, a branch, the negative charge of the thread repels the negative charge of the tree, and the little critter flies off into the air.

This has been studied in the laboratory by applying weak electric fields to boxes containing spiders. With the help of electricity, the creatures fly, even if there is no air flow of any kind. This is how spiders can fly even in still air.

It sounds like space technology, but nature is amazing.