Animal of the week | Can’t make it to the emergency room? We present the animal kingdom’s easy tricks for self-care

The ability of animals to regenerate is amazing.

Emergency services have been in full crisis. Since treatment may not be possible now, we present here special animals from different fields, from which people can seek lessons and motivation to ease their plight.

Orthopedics. Did the leg come off? If you were a Mexican axolotl, you could grow it back. And a little more.

This amazing salamander animal is able to regenerate all its limbs and also parts of its internal organs. Its stem cells work so efficiently that the axolotl can even grow a new spine.

Neurology. Head in armpit? Consult a sea slug. Some sea snails of the genus Elysia survive without a head. A new one grows for them.

Or more correctly: the severed head grows a new body for itself. It is quite normal for a snail to lose its head – it breaks its neck to escape from predators and, on the other hand, because its body will soon be full of parasites.

By removing its head, it always gets a new, fiery body, and off we go again.

Childbirth. Human reproduction would be, if not necessarily easier, at least different if we were flatworms.

If a flatworm splits in half, two worms grow from the parts. Even very small pieces of worm may grow into completely new worms over time.

This kind of reproduction by division would be a very handy ability for humans now in a time of crisis for social security services. There would be no need to burden maternity wards. By sacrificing a few toes, you could already have a whole extended family right at home.

Urology. Sprained penis? A sea snail of the genus Goniobranchus can detach its organ and it grows back in 24 hours. Inside the snail, there is a new hose rolled up a few times for needs.

Internal diseases. Is your stomach spinning? Do a proper bowel movement. Sea urchins are able to regenerate their internal organs.

These silent heroes of the seabed do not complain for nothing or go to the emergency room because of small stomach upsets. If there’s a problem, they simply knock all their innards out of their rear end and then slowly grow new ones in their place.