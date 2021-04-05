Australian giant birds were a distant family of chickens.

At Easter, people engage in a strange ritual of obtaining chocolate dinosaur eggs for their homes. A tyrannosaurus-like teropodifigure, a yellow little chick, sticks out in Rairuoho.

Not all monstrous lizards died in an asteroid attack. The survivors developed into birds. Some of them flocked to Australia after the devastation, and whatever they saw – lush plains full of food!

The trees groaned at the fruit after the dinosaurs that popped them had disappeared. An excellent niche opened. New entrants, small birds, began to evolve again into plant-eating giants. The wings withered and the beaks developed to shake the leaves.

Soon the tanner of the south of Tanner blows the weight of huge thunderbirds, mihirung. The biggest of them, Dromornis stirtoni, was quite a sturdy chick. This flightless giant was three feet tall and weighed up to 600 pounds. In Australia, it is also called the “Doomsday Duck”. New studies according to it has been related to chickens.

Thunderbirds lived in Australia for tens of millions of years. The last of them have time to see a human being. Genyornis newtoni.

I guess its fate was egg theft. The bulky eggs of the flightless bird were an easy snack for humans. Ancient eggshells found in the excavations show that they have been cooked by the campfire.

Evolution from the point of view, the chickens did better. Poultry farming has made them the most abundant bird species. In fact, there are more chickens today than any other terrestrial vertebrate. Humans slaughter 60 billion wings for food every year.

If man were to disappear now, in the future, our reign on the planet would be remembered by huge layers of fossilized chicken bones around the world.