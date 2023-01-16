Last in the week the public was puzzled Teemu Selänten high electricity bill. The large, empty house consumed energy uncontrollably in a month, even though there is only “basic heating” on.

Now, if ever you should take the saving tips from the box. Its basic temperature is only a couple of degrees and it consumes almost no energy in the winter. It just rambles in the pitch dark for many months, drunk too.

Pisces are heat exchangers, i.e. their body temperature is the same as the surrounding water.

This is how they survive the winter. Ruutana is still a very tough guerrilla. It can live even if the pond freezes almost to the bottom and all the oxygen runs out.

Ruutana is known to start making home-cooked meals when the winter gets harsh. In the summer, large amounts of sugar are stored in its liver, which the rat’s body begins to convert into alcohol.

This generates enough energy to keep the iron alive. At the same time, alcohol is constantly in his blood.

Ruutana’s more Korean foreign cousins ​​are goldfish and beautiful Japanese ornamental carp. But when you’re not in California, but at the bottom of an oxygen-free ruta pond in Kainuu, you can’t help but drag the basic heat on in the dark with a bottle of prom.

Ruutanas remain unhappy cinders in the narrow beds, but if they get to wider waters, they can grow big and beautiful. The brassy sides remind you of the kinship with other carp.

Also goldfish master alcoholic fermentation if exposed to anoxic conditions. The alcohol dissolves in the water from the fish’s gills.

Researchers recently calculated that if you put a goldfish in a half-liter pint of water to bubble alcohol, after six months the solution will be as strong as a three-pot.

Eventually the ice melts and oxygen can dissolve in the lake again. Ruutana is slowly starting to clear up. But will there be a hangover on the screen? However, it has been in the taste for a month.

Science has not yet figured this out.