Animal of the week|Man pales as an athlete to the rest of creation.

Olympics has been contested. But what would the results table look like if, instead of human athletes, other species of animals had competed on the track?

Sprint. The cheetah is known to be the fastest mammal in the world and accelerates from zero to one hundred in an instant. Relative to body size, the fastest animal is still a tiny little tick Paratarsotomus macropalpis. This less than millimeter-long bug lives in California and can run 30 centimeters per second, i.e. 322 times the size of its own body. If a person farted as hard in a relationship, he would break the sound barrier.

Swimming. For a fleeting second, the sailfish can dive at a speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour. It would pop a gold medal when a person is just putting on swimming goggles.

Climbing. The sport would be even more exciting than it is now, if it were competed in the same way as tokko fish. The goal would then be to climb up a 30-meter waterfall using only the mouth, without hands. This is how a person living in Hawaii plays sports Sicyopterus stimpsoni – woodpecker. It absorbs with its mouth stuck to the wet rock and drags itself to the top of very high falls. In addition, its ventral fin acts as a suction cup. For a climbing performance, a rubber suction cup could also be attached to a person’s stomach.

Boxing. The cricket crustacean, or mantis crab, knocks out its victim with one blow. A predatory little crab in the Coral Sea strikes with its scissors so quickly that even the water gives way. The blow of the mantis crab is followed by a kind of pressure wave, which is sure to stun the prey fish or mollusk. As you know, the impact is equivalent to a small-caliber bullet.

Cycling. The wheeled animal stomps the competitors into the ditch with millions of years of experience. This creature, insulted as primitive, has pedals on its back, i.e. a swimming body resembling a track. Because it messes up at a wild pace even at this moment right in your cottage lake. Of course, it would be difficult to follow the cycling of ungulates. A microscope is needed to see the rudimentary growth, which is only half a millimeter long, and its progress is not very purposeful.