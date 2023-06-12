Animal of the week | A vulture was circling Pieksämäki – “It must have realized it made a mistake”

The griffon vulture is a rare scavenger under Finnish conditions.

Countryside dies and fades away. In South Savo, the signs of the end times are in the air. After all, there are already birds of prey circling in the sky.

So, a vulture was indeed seen on Pieksämäki last week, a gander vulture to be exact. Detailed sightings of the scavenger, which is rare in Finland, have been recorded in the bird watchers’ Tiira database.

Oriolus ry of South Savo bird watchers Osmo Ojamies confirm the observation.

“There it was, on the bend next to the highway to Jyväskylä.”

Goose vulture is a very large bird, even bigger than a sea eagle. Its wingspan can be up to 2.8 meters. In Europe, they live in the Mediterranean region, but rarely do they get lost in Finland.

“It might be a young individual. Maybe it has gone looking for new nesting areas or got here after being torn apart by a storm”, Ojamies estimates.

So it’s a wasted bird. Or a Savoland-style huskalin? Despite its name, the goose vulture does not particularly eat geese or prey on any other animals, but feeds on carrion.

The name probably comes from the white color of the head. The bird’s claws are specialized for tearing carcasses, and it pushes its long neck deep into the entrails.

The flight of the griffon vulture in Etelä Savo gathered dozens of bird watchers.

What is it doing in Pieksämäki?

“It probably realizes before long that it has made a mistake and leaves”, Ojamies guesses.

A bird On Tuesday, a fan came from the side of the road Juhana Kaipainen. On Wednesday morning, there were already dozens of bird watchers on the road. Some kind of dogfight was also proven.

“Smaller birds, perhaps seagulls, swooped towards it, and the vulture dodged with its neck,” says Ojamies.

Smaller birds tend to bully larger birds of prey. Maybe the foreign visitor finally came to the conclusion that he has no future prospects in Pieksämäki.

On Wednesday, the vulture was last seen circling over the treetops, until it disappeared behind the forest to the southeast.

Now if you see an unusually large bird, it may very well be this griffon vulture.

The last time the griffon vulture visited our country was in 2007, for example in Lake Nurmijärvi.