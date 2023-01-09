Monday, January 9, 2023
Animal of the week | A special glass frog can become completely transparent – researchers found out how

January 9, 2023
January 9, 2023
in World Europe
From the public administration more transparency is often required. A South American glass frog shows a model. It plays with completely open cards: the skin of this special frog is completely transparent, so that even its innards are clearly visible.

Many Seafood can be translucent, but it’s quite special for land animals. Last week, researchers found out how on earth this strange frog regulates its color. The article was recently published Sciencein the journal.

There are hundreds of different glass frogs. They live in the trees of cloud forests, above babbling forest streams, and move in the press. The transparency of the belly creates an optical illusion that makes them blend in with the leaves of the trees completely seamlessly.

Now it was discovered that when the frog is sleeping, i.e. at its most vulnerable, it is even more transparent than usual. The researchers measured that the entire creature is up to 61 percent translucent. Investigator Jesse Delian the video shows how the frog’s essence changes:

And that’s not all: when the frog sleeps, almost all of its blood is drawn into the liver and it becomes even greener as the red of the blood cells is absorbed into the hide.

When the researchers discovered this, they were amazed. If all the blood cells are in one clot, how on earth do they not stick together and cause a blood clot? However, the frog’s blood clots quite normally if it gets a wound.

How about how does a frog not suffocate from lack of oxygen while sleeping, when 89 percent of its oxygen-carrying cells are packed in the liver?

These mysteries are going to be solved in further studies. By the way, it’s worth taking care of your liver in this cold January. It is a wonderfully versatile organ for us humans as well.

Glass frogs also mate in trees and lay their eggs on tree leaves where they are safe from predators. The leaves are usually located on top of a forest stream, so the tadpoles that hatch from the eggs then fall from the leaves directly into the water. That would seem like a confusing start to life.

