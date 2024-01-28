Sunday, January 28, 2024
Animal of the week | A mysterious creature that looks like a piece of sushi lives in Argentina, and not everyone believes in its existence

January 28, 2024
Animal of the week | A mysterious creature that looks like a piece of sushi lives in Argentina, and not everyone believes in its existence

The mini-belt fits in the hand and weighs only one hundred grams.

Miracles and their whereabouts is a blockbuster movie based on the Harry Potter fantasy series. As the name suggests, it searches for wondrous creatures.

The location of a real miracle is in Argentina. Look at the shingles in the picture.

Few has seen this in nature, and not everyone even believes in its existence. It is an almost imaginary creature.

The little cutie's name is in English pink fairy Armadillo, a pink fairy. A Finnish name has been suggested as the small digger belt. The name is apt because the animal is small, it digs, and it is an armadillo.

The creature looks like a piece of sushi that you could pick up and dip into a bowl of soy. It's not much bigger – the little armadillo grows only fifteen centimeters long and weighs one hundred grams.

Armadillos are known for their keratin armor, which with this knife has softened and shrunk to cover only the back. According to a new study the animal has a double layer of skin underneath, which is unique among mammals.

A mini armadillo live in the dry plains of Argentina, or actually under them. The creature digs tunnels with its strong little claws and eats insects and worms. The animal is so difficult to find that it is not even known whether it is an endangered or a viable species.

If the creature is taken away from its habitat, it lives in captivity for only a few days. Armadillo researcher Mariella as Super succeeded though in a research mind to take care of mini shingles for almost a year.

Superina built a huge terrarium filled with sand in her living room, where the creature could dig in peace. Nothing was allowed to be changed, or else the animal would make a high-pitched whine until things returned to normal.

The creature could only eat expensive cat food mixed with banana. Every evening at exactly nine o'clock the animal came out of its hole to eat. The armadillo lived in the terrarium for eight months.

