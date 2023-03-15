living planet indexIn ten of the twelve provinces, on average, the most characteristic animal species in the Netherlands are doing better. Between 1990 and 2020, the so-called Living Planet Index has risen there. Gelderland is the only country to show a stable picture and only in North Holland did animal numbers clearly decrease.
Edwin Timber
Latest update:
14-03-23, 20:10
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Animal #numbers #ten #provinces #good #news #nature
Leave a Reply