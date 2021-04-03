Ge are just back on the road. Alone or wing to wing in an accurate group formation, they pass mountains, deserts and large cities: migratory birds that return to the breeding regions in the north on their way from their southern European or African wintering areas. Noticeable swarms of loudly calling cranes are followed unnoticed by millions and millions of songbirds. Often in spring they are sitting in the same bushes from which they had disappeared the previous autumn.

Animal migration and especially its most visible form, bird migration, has always fascinated people. Even in the Old Testament, the mysterious and mythical phenomenon is described in a surprisingly precise and knowledgeable way. “Even the stork in the sky knows its times; Turtle dove, swallow and thrush keep the deadline for their return, ”says Jeremiah.

Non-stop from Alaska to New Zealand

Just in time for the arrival of the first returnees with us, two books are devoted to the phenomenon of animal migration. In “Migratory Birds” the British travel and nature writer Mike Unwin and the photographer David Tipling present individual species from different habitats and regions of the world in order to get closer to the “miracle of bird migration”. In more than sixty species portraits, Unwin interweaves his own experiences with interesting facts from the life of a bird species and the results of recent research. Often the result is successful and atmospheric short reports. Occasionally, however, standard information is also strung together in the style of a reference work.









A world on the move

From the arctic tern to the nightingale: migratory birds of Europe





Of course, the achievements of the record holders among the birds are recognized: the arctic tern, for example, which covers almost 100,000 kilometers around the globe over the course of the year and also finds the time to raise its young on the German North Sea coast. Or the common godwit, which flies from Alaska to New Zealand without landing and holds the record in non-stop long-haul flights with nine days. The summary of more than a century of scientific research into bird migration, which Unwin prefaces the species portraits, is remarkably complete and up-to-date.

Bird of prey or raptor?

All the more annoying are mistakes such as the assertion that the white stork only re-established itself in Germany through reintroduction projects. Inaccuracies in the translation of the bird names and some ornithological terms from the English original are more likely to be due to the German adaptation than to the author. The use of the stigmatizing term “birds of prey” for all birds of prey, which has been handed down for more than half a century, is also unfortunate. No publisher intensively concerned with scientific or ecological topics would still allow this expression to get away with today – not to mention authors who are connected to the protection of birds.

“Zugvögel” is a mixture of an illustrated book and a non-fiction book. One of the more difficult exercises in photography is to capture the phenomenon of bird migration in images that do not show mere mass gatherings. With some photos, mostly by photographers other than David Tipling, this succeeds. For example, an arctic tern floating on glass sea ice off Svalbard is outstanding.