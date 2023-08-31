Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2023 – 8:38 am

U.S.-based animal health and nutrition products maker Phibro Animal Health reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.28 per share, in the fourth quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, ended Dec. June. The result represents an increase of 53.3% compared to the US$ 7.5 million, or US$ 0.18 per share, recorded in the same period last year. In adjusted terms, earnings per share were US$ 0.38, an increase of 5.6% on the same basis of comparison. Net income decreased 0.12% to $255 million.

In the animal health segment, net sales increased 6% in the fiscal fourth quarter to $176.8 million. In mineral nutrition, revenue decreased 16% to $58.4 million. Sales of performance products increased 3% to $19.9 million.

For fiscal 2024, Phibro expects net income between $31 million and $36 million and net income between $1 billion and $1.05 billion. Adjusted earnings should be between US$ 1.12 and US$ 1.27 per share.