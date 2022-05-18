Home page World

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

Split

Barnacles are able to attach themselves to underwater surfaces. Researchers use this approach for medicine. © David Fleetham/Imago

In the case of heavy bleeding, medicine is often faced with the problem of closing the wound quickly. Barnacles provide the idea for a glue that helps.

Cambridge – Researchers in medicine continue to make progress. The dimensions can be different: Sometimes processes are improved, diseases are cured or medicines are developed. For example, a research team from the University of Konstanz discovered that a certain inhibitor could prevent the formation of cancer metastases.

Normally, the body closes wounds by clotting blood itself. However, if major bleeding occurs, medicine is often faced with major problems. Until now, the only way to stop bleeding is to close it with stitches, which is time-consuming. Haemostatic, i.e. blood-stopping agents, are also a possibility. However, with the help of a natural phenomenon, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have found a possible solution.

Bleeding in internal organs: the function of miracle glue in barnacles copied

As so often, the idea comes from the animal world: barnacles are able to attach themselves to a surface without forming a stalk or something similar. Put simply, you could say that they stick to the desired location. They even manage to do this under water in two steps. First, the animal emits an oily substance that clears the surface of water. This is followed by a protein, writes the online research and knowledge platform, which connects the barnacles to the subsoil.

According to a publication in August 2021 in the specialist magazine Nature Biomedical Engineering Hyunwoo Yuk and a research team copied this process from barnacles and thus created a kind of glue that is able to occlude heavy bleeding, even internal ones. Part of this glue forms a highly water-repellent structure made of fatty acids. It cleans the tissues of existing blood and keeps them clean. The other part are microparticles, which can then strongly bond with the body tissue, research and knowledge explains the process.

See also Bundeswehr: Visitor asks on Twitter for the dress code for an appointment with the State Secretary Oily substance is expelled to dissolve water Hydrophobic fatty acid structure to cleanse wound Protein for binding to substrate Microparticles to bind to (Source: Research and Knowledge)

Barnacle Glue stops heavy internal bleeding in two steps

The adhesive is developed in the form of a paste and has been examined in several tests. The researchers tested them on rats and found that the paste hardens within a maximum of 30 seconds and thus closes the wounds, as the online portal wissenschaft.de explains. This stops the bleeding and closes the wound. The miracle cure was later tested on internal bleeding in pig livers. Compared to other hemostatic agents, the paste acts much faster. Even when the pigs were given blood thinners, which made stopping bleeding even more difficult, it was successful. And the paste does not fail even in the case of high blood pressure, such as in the case of an aorta.

“Our data show how the paste achieves rapid hemostasis in a non-clotting manner. The resulting tissue seal can even withstand high arterial pressures,” says co-author Christoph Nabzdyk, describing the results. The researchers also found that the glue lasted for several weeks and that the body then broke it down on its own. “We are now on our way to solving adhesion problems in the difficult environment of human tissues and trying to translate our findings into real products that can save lives,” said senior author Xuanhe Zhao from MIT. When this paste can be used in medicine remains uncertain. (Fee Halberstadt)