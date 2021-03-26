Animal Equality wrote to the General Director of Agricultural Production Health, Valentín Almansa, to report on the method used to slaughter the calves of the ship ‘Elbeik’ in the port of Cartagena, sources of the organization informed in a statement. Specifically, the request of the animal rights association is interested in how the animals are being stunned, if a captive bolt gun is used, and what subsequent slaughter method is applied, if they are being bled or insane. And in the case of using lethal injection, what product is used.

The request also claims to know what day and by what means did the Spanish authorities first contact the vessels ‘Karim Allah’ and ‘Elbeik’ to explain to its crew the problems of the animals in relation to the disease of the blue tongue after their departure from the Spanish ports of Cartagena and Tarragona, respectively, on December 18.

Animal Equality pointed out that this Thursday the first 360 animals were slaughtered, which means between 40 and 50 animals per hour, a figure «considerably high» considering that the slaughter takes place in a portable facility in the Port of Cartagena and «not in a slaughterhouse». «After three months adrift treated as merchandise, the minimum that these animals deserve is a dignified sacrifice, strictly complying with the law and minimizing their suffering. Any other way of doing it, cheaper or more comfortable for its executors, would be a shame for our country and our leaders, “they say.

Visit of a MEP



The MEP Anja Hazekamp will go to Cartagena this Saturday as an observer of the Commission of Inquiry on Protection of Animals during Transport of the European Parliament. Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament since 2014, who will be accompanied by Silvia Barquero, Director of Animal Equality, wants to know what is happening on the ground and confirm if the animal welfare standards are followed.

Concentration in front of the Ministry of Agriculture



According to Animal Equality, the cases of ‘Karim Allah’ and ‘Elbeik’, European Commission reports and multiple investigations show that Spain cannot guarantee the welfare of animals during this type of transport. Therefore, next Tuesday, March 30, at 12:00, the organization calls a rally in front of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. In addition, the petition calling for the prohibition of the transport of live animals has already exceeded 41,000 signatures.