The wolf (pictured) developed into a dog through interaction with humans. Dogs can read a person’s emotional state in an instant, says animal mind researcher Sonja Koski. But are we interpreting dogs correctly? Photographed at the Animal Museum.

We have lived with dogs and horses for millennia, but we often still misinterpret them, says researcher Sonja Koski.

Sonja Kosken the profession is rare among Finns. He is one of the only primate researchers in our country. Already at school age, Koski stayed to study animals in his woods. Birds, dogs, ants.

“Very early on, I felt that I understood something about what I was seeing,” says Koski.