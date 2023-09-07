Animal diseases | Sweden isolates an area of ​​nearly 1,000 square kilometers due to African swine fever – found in a wild boar

According to Aftonbladet, the Swedish authorities intend to isolate an area of ​​996 square kilometers in the provinces of Västmanland and Taalainmaa because of the cases.

in Sweden African swine fever has been found in wild boar. The infection was found in a sample taken from a dead wild boar, announced the Swedish Agricultural Agency Jordbruksverket.

A wild pig with African swine fever was found near the municipality of Fagersta in central Sweden, about 150 kilometers from Stockholm. According to the authorities, a total of seven dead wild boars have been found in the same area.

The Swedish authorities intend Aftonbladet magazine and Sveriges Radio isolates a total of 996 square kilometers in the provinces of Västmanland and Taalainmaa due to cases.

A veterinarian will be assigned to the area By Erika Chenais subject to strict restrictions. According to Chenais, the restrictions apply to, among other things, hunting, mushroom prevention and the operation of pig farms.

In addition, according to Jordbruksverket, the restrictions apply to outdoor events, such as gatherings where people spend time in the forest or pick berries or mushrooms, for example. Dogs may not be kept free in the forest either.

The extent of the disease’s spread is currently unclear, as infected wild boars run away and hide. Chenais considers it likely that there are still several sick and dead wild boars in the forests.

African swine fever has not been encountered before in Sweden.

No infections have been detected in Finland. In nearby areas, the disease has been detected in Estonia and Russia.

African swine fever is a serious viral disease that affects wild boars and pigs. The virus does not infect humans or other animal species.

According to Jordbruksverket, it is currently not clear how the virus has spread to Sweden.

Swedish the place of infection is a long way from the nearest infected area in Europe. Therefore, the Swedish authorities assume that the infection has come from human activities and not from wild boars.

The infection can be spread through pork or by people carrying the virus with them on shoes, tools or vehicles.

The spread of swine fever to production pigs in Finland would mean large renovation costs and loss of income.

Executive director of the Animal Health ETT association operating in Finland Ina Toppari says that Sweden’s first African swine fever infection did not come as a surprise.

“But that information did startle me. However, the infection was found quite far from areas where this disease has been found before,” Toppari tells STT.

Indirect According to him, the infection can originate in Sweden, for example, from bread left in the forest, which has had wild boar meat or sausage imported from abroad.

If at some point the African swine fever spreads to Finland as well, according to Toppar, we too have reason to look especially carefully at what snacks we take with us into nature.

“In that case, people moving in the countryside, such as berry pickers, mushroom pickers and hunters, should also quickly inform the authorities if they see a dead wild boar in the wild.”

According to Toppar, production pigs in Finland are already quite well protected and isolated against African swine fever.

In the EU area the fight against swine fever is hampered by a very abundant population of wild pigs, he says Eero Rautiainen from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

“Once the infection has spread to the wild boars of an area, it is difficult to eradicate it. From time to time, the disease can also infect domestic pigs,” says the negotiating official Rautiainen.

According to him, it is also important in Finland to keep the wild boar population under control and to try to prevent it from spreading to new areas within the country. In this way, it is possible to prevent the risk of swine fever in advance.

“In Finland, the wild boar population seems to have stabilized at 2,500-3,000 individuals. The densest populations are near the border in southeastern Finland and eastern Uusimaa. Individual animals are found almost all over the country.

In Finland, contingency plans have been made in case the African swine fever gets here as well.

“Now in Finland, the Food Agency will certainly recommend that hunting trips to Sweden should be refrained from, or at least care should be taken that wild boar meat is not brought from there to Finland.”

According to Rautiainen’s information, Sweden is now trying to do everything possible to eradicate swine fever from the Fagersta region before it has time to spread to its western neighbor.