Animal diseases A new disease that has spread to Finland kills rabbits in Helsinki and Espoo – the eyes almost close and the rabbits stop eating

It is not yet certain where the myxoma virus came from in Finland or whether it can spread to hare and hare.

In late summer The animal disease, which was first observed in Finland, is spreading in city rabbits in Espoo and western Helsinki.

More than thirty wild rabbits have been brought to Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital for killing in Finland due to a new viral disease called myxomatosis. At worst, wild rabbits have been brought in for up to four a day, says the animal keeper Laura Pulli From Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital.

According to Pull, the rabbits brought to Korkeasaari have been lean and in poor condition. As one of the symptoms of the disease, the rabbit’s eyes are so wet that, according to Pull, they are almost closed.

“After that, the rabbits don’t see anything. They stay in place to squat, they can’t even eat. ”

Pullin according to the infected wild rabbits can not be cured or helped other than by taking them to a wildlife hospital or city veterinarian for killing.

“The only way to help is not to leave the rabbit to its own devices. It is better for them to suffer. ”

According to Pull, people or even dogs do not get the disease.

A vaccine against the virus can be obtained for pet rabbits. The bull urges to vaccinate pet rabbits, as the disease is spread through mosquitoes and fleas, for example.

“In the worst case, the virus could come to a pet rabbit, for example, with a mosquito flying in from a window.”

Food Agency announced at the end of Julythat myxomatosis was found in a dead rabbit in Espoo for the first time in Finland.

Myxoma virus is found in rabbit strains in Europe, Australia and the Americas. Specialist researcher at the Food Agency Minna Nylundin It is unclear where the virus has spread to Finland.

It is not yet certain whether the myxoma virus can spread to hare or hare in Finland. So far, no cases have come to the attention of the Food Agency.

Nylund believes the disease situation will calm down when winter comes, when mosquitoes, for example, are not spreading the virus.

Nylundin also included in 2016, the wild rabbit population almost collapsed rhd virus still reaps wild rabbits. The virus and the intensification and collapse of the rabbit population follow one another. There is also a vaccine for pet rabbits against it.

Laura Pulli, an animal keeper in Korkeasaari, does not believe that the entire wild chicken population will die of myxomatosis.

“There are always strong people in a population who survive. In addition, wild rabbits are growing at such a rapid rate that the population recovers from the collapse in a few years. ”