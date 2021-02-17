We’ve known for many months now that Mario items are headed to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now, we’ve seen them in action.

But alongside the expected Mario caps, Luigi dungarees and Super Mushroom props (most of these have been in Animal Crossing before) – something actually useful. Warp pipes!

You can place two pipes anywhere on your island and use them to, well, warp between them. Animal Crossing has never had this before!

Animal Crossing’s Mario items will become available via Nook Shopping from 1st March, as a rather belated part of Nintendo’s ongoing 35th anniversary Mario celebrations.