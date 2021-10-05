ANDOn October 5 the announcement of the last characters of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, including the unexpected arrival of Doom slayer as a skin for the Mii fighters. This has excited fans of the character, and fans of Animal Crossing?

For several years, a fanart started one of the most memorable couples in video games: Cinnamon from Animal Crossing and the Doom slayer. Therefore, this latest announcement has turned the networks on again.

In fact, weeks ago, there had been speculation about the inclusion of the Doomguy to Super smash Bros Ultimate. Your director, Masahiro Sakurai there was published an image referencing Terminator already this character.

Now that it is official, the account of Twitter from DOOM has decided to celebrate that his character will finally be with his beloved Cinnamon of the world of Animal Crossing with a tweet. In it, he retweets an image of this couple that he shared earlier this year.

Now, if you are interested in having the complete couple in Smash Bros Ultimate, you will only have to wait until October 18 and pay $ 0.75 USD for this skin for mii. Surely, Cinnamon from Animal Crossing will have much to teach this world to Doom slayer.

How did the love between Canela from Animal Crossing and the Doom Slayer start?

2020 had a peculiar premiere, because the same day they went on sale Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is why fans of both franchises imagined the crossover of these two worlds. In fact, Dawkness Berserk published in Twitter an animation in which they visit their worlds.

A) Yes, Cinnamon from Animal Crossing turned into a bloodthirsty demon hunter, while the Doom slayer He learned how to take care of his interpersonal relationships, as well as how to fish and make his furniture.

So, never say never. This latest event of Nintendo It showed that even the most impossible love can be possible.

