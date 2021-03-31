Nintendo has finally made the Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards available to pre-order from its official UK site.

In anticipation of high demand, Nintendo is limiting orders to one pack per household. The price is £ 4.99 and if you’re interested, you should act fast – these probably will not last long.

To be fair, one pack should be all you need. The pack’s included cards let you summon six villagers (Chai, Chelsea, Étoile, Marty, Rilla and Toby) and unlock a list of themed furniture, including a set of Hello Kitty items.

For more on how to unlock these bonuses in-game, Eurogamer has a full Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards guide.

The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack are available now to pre-order exclusively from Nintendo Official UK Store. To ensure as many fans as possible have the chance to get hold of a pack, orders are limited to one pack per household. https://t.co/IZPQvdwdDl – Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 31, 2021

Here’s the link to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo card product page – and good luck.