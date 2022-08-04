almost always the cosplay It is usually based on human characters but inspiration comes from everywhere. Even of anthropomorphic animals, as is the case of the cosplay of Isabella of Animal Crossing What we bring you now.

She is the player’s assistant and secretary in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Such is his popularity in this series of Nintendo who has appeared in his following deliveries and even as a fighter in Super Smash Bros.

She is also one of the guests at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and even his appearance is present in monster hunter.

But within his own series he still appears in Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designerand the most recent, AC:New Horizonyes

Isabella is even in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. He is why he is one of the most popular characters in Nintendo and it is not strange that it attracts the attention of the cosplayers.

Isabella It is based on a purebred dog Shih Tzu and his fur is yellow. She has long hair that falls to the sides and a ponytail that hangs back, which is tied with a red rubber band that has jingle bells on it.

He usually always wears a green plaid vest. But that is in the spring and summer, as it changes to yellow in the fall and winter. The aforementioned can be seen in the cosplay of Isabella that we share with you.

This Isabelle cosplay reminds us that they also call her Cinnamon

The cosplay of Isabella what you can see in this note is a contribution of the cosplayer san chan. As you can see it is based on his traditional appearance of Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

In addition to what we mentioned before, she has a white shirt, a red bow and a blue skirt. Obviously, the queue could not be missing. We must not forget the animal characteristics of the character that she is representing, even if it is a ‘humanized’ version.

Regarding your cosplay san chan commented ‘Today I had to be furry with my Isabelle cosplay #isabellecosplay #animalcrossing’.

As popular as this character is, he will most likely appear again in future games in the series. However, it is not feasible that another main installment will come out in the Switch. But I could come back in a one spin off or derived from the series.

In addition to Animal Crossing we have more information about Nintendo generally in EarthGamer.