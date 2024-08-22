This morning the players of Animal Crossing: Pocket Campthe game for iOS And Android Of Nintendo based on the famous IP of Animal Crossingwere notified with an in-game notification that the game’s servers were shut down.

The services of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp they will stop next November 28, 2024 at 5:00 PM. The development team reassures that until then events and objects will be added to the game, thanking all the fans who have supported it up to this point.

Fortunately that’s not all: through X the development team has announced that they are currently working on an offline version of the game which will allow players to continue playing using their save. Further news will be shared around the month of October.

Source: Nintendo