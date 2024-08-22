For a while, it looked like Nintendo’s mobile offering would be a big deal for the Japanese company. However, of the eight titles we found on the App Store and Google Play Store, only four are active today. Now, it has been revealed that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will shut down its servers next November.

According to an official statement, the servers of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will close their doors on November 29, 2024This means that players will no longer be able to make purchases and the monthly subscription service will come to an end prior to this date. However, a new version of this title will be available on the same day.

However, not all is lost, since in A paid version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will be available in the future.which will do away with microtransactions and the constant internet connection. For all those who invested years and a lot of money in the game, you will be able to keep all the content. This makes it clear, once again, how Nintendo is moving away from this market.

At the time, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp managed to position itself as Nintendo’s second most successful game in this market, although it was eventually surpassed by Mario Kart Tour. Of the eight games published by the Big N on devices, Only three will remain alive by early December. These are: Pikmin Bloom, Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroesthe company’s most successful proposal and probably the last to close its servers.

Remember, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will come to an end on November 29, 2024. In related topics, these are the new Animal Crossing LEGOs. Likewise, information about the next Animal Crossing is leaked.

Author’s Note:

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp It was a nice transition from the core experience to a mobile device. It was entertaining in bite-sized doses, and well worth having on your phone. It’s a shame that support for this title is coming to an end, but it was bound to happen sooner or later.

Via: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp