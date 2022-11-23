Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch celebrates the arrival of Strange World: A Mysterious World, the new Disney filmwith the opening of athemed islandwhich contains various features that recall the animated film.

Coinciding with the launch of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action adventure, Strange World – Un Mondo Misterioso, one of the largest communities of Italian fans, Animal Crossing Life, has created the special in-game Island of Avaloniainspired by the long-awaited animated feature film directed by Don Hall which arrives today, November 23, 2022, in Italian cinemas.

The community-created island replicates settings from the story of the film in which a legendary family of explorers, the Clade, find themselves on an unexpected journey into an unknown and dangerous land.

Avalonia, an image of the island dedicated to Strange World in Animal Crossing

The special virtual space is rich in easter eggs and interactive elements: starting from the vantage point, useful for scrutinizing the horizon and observing the pando, the revolutionary plant that supplies energy to the community of Avalonia, and then continuing with the camp, a space designed for resting and for fine-tuning the futuristic vehicles inspired by those featured in Strange World – A Mysterious World.

Players who visit the Island will also be able to meet some of the protagonists of the adventure, such as Ethan and Splat, and will be able to bring souvenirs to their Island, starting with decorative elements inspired by the film. The special in-game island Avalonia is explorable in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the dream code DA-7049-8519-2666while all the decorations inspired by Strange World – Un Mondo Misterioso can be found thanks to the stylist code MA-4079-7319-1238.