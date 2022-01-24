Whether it’s PC, console or mobile games, with the development of technologies, many children have been exposed to them at an early age, with all due respect to parents who often can’t get them to switch off. However, a father managed to make his son hate video games: how? Using none other than Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The news was shared by Twitter user zikatu1, who works as a teacher at a Japanese elementary school. Basically the boy’s father owns a Nintendo Switch which he shares with his son who, to advance faster in a game not specified in the tweet, has decided to push forward the date and time of the console.

When his father turned on the console to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he was surprised to see that the time on his island had gone on for several days. One of the important mechanics in Animal Crossing is turnips trading – the problem is that by running the clock too far, at the end of each week in the real world, any unsold turnips rot and become completely worthless. This caused the father to lose his investment in turnips.

The furious father has decided to punish his son by making him reimburse the million lost stars: the child will then have to “work” within Animal Crossing without playing any other Switch title until the debt is paid. Since there is still an element of risk in the turnip trade, the child is paying off his debt by collecting shells and fruit. “After school I have to go home to work“the child would have said to the teacher.

