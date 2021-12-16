Nintendo released Update 2.0.4 for Animal Crossing New Horizons. This update addresses a glitch that stripped the characters appearing inside the café, along with a number of other issues.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0.4 patch notes fixed the following problems in the base game:

Fixed an issue where the “Ladder Assembly Kit” could disappear when the game was saved with the “Ladder Assembly Kit” placed on the diagonal cliff on the third level of a cliff formation.

Fixed an issue where in “Seasonal Recipes” for DIY recipes, “Maple Leaf Rug” and “Frozen Floor Tiles” were not showing in the appropriate seasons.

Other fixes have also been made to make the game more enjoyable.

Here are the DLC related fixes Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, 2.0.4 update: