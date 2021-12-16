Nintendo released Update 2.0.4 for Animal Crossing New Horizons. This update addresses a glitch that stripped the characters appearing inside the café, along with a number of other issues.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0.4 patch notes fixed the following problems in the base game:
- Fixed an issue where the “Ladder Assembly Kit” could disappear when the game was saved with the “Ladder Assembly Kit” placed on the diagonal cliff on the third level of a cliff formation.
- Fixed an issue where in “Seasonal Recipes” for DIY recipes, “Maple Leaf Rug” and “Frozen Floor Tiles” were not showing in the appropriate seasons.
- Other fixes have also been made to make the game more enjoyable.
Here are the DLC related fixes Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, 2.0.4 update:
- Fixed an issue where facility members wearing outfits using custom designs appear not to be wearing any outfits.
- Fixed an issue in “Showroom” where when loading player structures after visiting another player’s structures, the player’s structure members would appear as island residents who had visited structures.
- Other fixes have also been made to make the game more enjoyable.
