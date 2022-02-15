Fan of the hilarious IP Animal Crossing a collection! Through its own page Facebook official, Dynit announces that the first volume of the manga series dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizonsthe hugely popular hit for Nintendo Switchis available in comic shops and on official shop.

What happens to Animal Crossing characters while we’re not playing? What do animals do? A fun and gag-filled read, suitable for all ages. Finally, also in Italy, the manga inspired by the award-winning game that has fascinated millions of people all over the world, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – The desert island diary 1 is already available in the comics shop and on www.dynit.it!

Will you add this very nice manga series to your collection? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Dynit