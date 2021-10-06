After the announcement at the previous Nintendo Direct in September, Animal Crossing: New Horizons officially has a date and time for the next direct, in which many novelties will be presented. The live broadcast will last about 20 minutes and will introduce new content that will be added in October.

Last September 24th the long awaited Nintendo Direct was held, during which a lot of information was given about some titles, including the very first trailer for Bayonetta 3, and updates. Little space was also reserved for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with a short video confirming Bartolo’s arrival.

As already widely anticipated by the August leaks, Bartolo and his club will return to the game and will be placed on the second floor of the Museum, so as to further expand the available space. The rumors about the expected return have been circulating for a long time, especially after the datamining of the latest updates.

During the past Direct, only the entrance and a blurred image of La Piccionaia were shown, which will be officially presented on October 15 at 16, during the live broadcast dedicated to this addition. It should also be noted that on that day the official release date of this expansion will be revealed, which seems to be completely free.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will air at 4pm on 10/15! Follow it to find out about 20 minutes of information about the content coming in #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons in November. pic.twitter.com/kg8yCDpOLI – Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) October 6, 2021

Exactly as happened in the past, Nintendo seems intent on continuously updating the title, either through small seasonal items or even through expansions like the one to come next month. One of the last major collaborations was done last year, with a free set of clothes and items dedicated to Super Mario.

The return of Bartolo it could also mean the implementation of musical events within the island, such as concerts that could be performed inside the venue. At the moment Nintendo has not yet revealed anything, if not the date and time of the new direct dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

An appointment then for Friday next week, with new information regarding the game updates for the month of November.