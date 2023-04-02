Animal Crossing New Horizons prepares for a new one Easter event. The official Twitter account of the game reminds us that the day of the event is April 9, 2023 and that starting today, April 2, 2023, it is possible to start collecting the eggs that are present on the island.

The announcement came, as mentioned, via Twitter. You can see below the tweet of the Fuffi IT account, related to Animal Crossing. Accompanying it is an image showing Ovid – the Easter bunny from Animal Crossing New Horizons -, a player character and an egg.

Also, the Nook’s shop offers a series of Easter-themed items that change every day. So be sure to check regularly if there is something that interests you.

We remember that the Animal Crossing New Horizons Easter event allows you to find a series of eggs in various ways: for example, you can fish them from the water, find them on trees instead of fruit or by knocking them down, inside rocks or in gifts that flutter around the game map. There are several types of egg that change depending on how you retrieved them.

Eggs can be used for create various items. In case you are missing eggs of a certain type, know that Ovid will allow you to exchange eggs of one type for an egg of another type, so as to use up the excesses.

Blueprints for crafting items from eggs will be given to you by other inhabitants of the island. Ovid will also give you a project dedicated to the Animal Crossing New Horizons Easter event.