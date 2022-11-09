New figures show Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the best-selling game ever in Japan.

The previous best selling game(s) Pokémon Red/Blue/Green shifted 10,230,000 copies, and are now in second place. New Horizons has sold 10.45m.

Twitter account Game Data Library has released details of the top 20 best-selling games in the country. It’s fascinating to see all but two are Nintendo titles.

Let’s Play Animal Crossing New Horizons Update

In at 14 is PSP game Monster Hunter Freedom 3 from Capcom, while at 20 it’s Dragon Quest 9: Sentinels of the Starry Skies from Square Enix, released on the Nintendo DS.

Pokémon dominates the list with seven generations of games listed – Red/Blue/Green being the most popular, followed by Gold/Silver.

It’s also staggering that Splatoon 3 has made it to the top 20 list under two months since it launched. It’s sold incredibly well in Japan.

Lastly, the Switch and Nintendo DS are the most popular game platforms in Japan, both with six entries in the top 20.

You can check out the full list in the tweet below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become Japan’s all time best selling game. pic.twitter.com/yonNxSkBkd — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 8, 2022

Yesterday, Nintendo released its latest financial report.

Nintendo Switch has now sold 114.3m consoles worldwide, although this is 19.2 percent fewer consoles year-on-year.

The Switch is now just 4m sales behind Game Boy, which sold 118m globally.