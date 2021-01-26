The next free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons turns up on Thursday, 28th January.

This update will prep your island for Festivale, a colorful carnival-themed event set for February.

Festivale itself takes place on 15th February, when fabulous peacock Pavé will be in town and dance in exchange for rainbow feathers.

Before then, new carnival costumes will be available from 1st February via the Able Sisters, and you’ll be able to buy a set of new reactions from Nook’s Cranny.

Nook Shopping will also get a selection of other seasonal items throughout January and February themed around Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year and Big Game Celebration.

Finally, Nintendo has confirmed the set of rare Sanrio amiibo cards will be coming to Europe at the end of March. These unlock crossover items featuring Hello Kitty and friends, and have so far been very hard to find on these shores. More details on that will be announced soon.

Next up for New Horizons is its long-awaited March update that brings Mario items to the game (first announced all the way back last September).