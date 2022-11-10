Game Data Library announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the best-selling video game ever in Japan. The title for Nintendo Switch has in fact sold 10.45 million copies only in the Land of the Rising Sun, breaking the record held to date by the first generation of Pokémon for Game Boy of 10.23 million copies sold over the years.

Considering that New Horizons was only released in 2020, this is not a small achievement. Just think that the second best-selling title in the franchise is Animal Crossing: New Leaf with 5.95 million copies sold since its release in 2012.

The success of the game is partly attributable to the period in which it was released, given that it was the full period of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw Japan follow very strict rules for months, but also by the constant support of the software house thanks even when the additional content is released Happy Home Paradise.

I remind you that Animal Crossing: New Horizons and additional content Happy Home Paradise are currently available on Nintendo Switch. The DLC is also available free of charge to all subscribers to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Source: Game Data Library Street DualShockers