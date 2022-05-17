Animal Crossing: New Horizons released all the way back in March 2020, but has still maintained a £40 price tag because of its popularity and well… first party Nintendo games rarely drop in price.

If you’re planning on buying the game that should be in every Switch user’s library, you should head on over to Currys where you can currently save £5. You’ll need to select Click and Collect and enter the code SWFNDD at the checkout to redeem the £5 discount, bringing the price down from £39.99 to just £34.99. It looks like Currys has bumped up its minimum spend for free standard delivery to £50, so you’ll need to pick it up in store if that’s all you’re planning to buy and want to save a fiver.

Let’s Play Animal Crossing: New Horizons – WELCOME TO OUR ISLAND!

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons you’ll be creating a new village on an island after embarking on the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package. With a host of familliar Animal Crossing faces, and lots of new ones, you’ll be tasked with building a new home for yourself and the animal friends with you. Collect recipes, gather materials and get crafting. You can make tools to improve daily life, or just spend time decorating your new home. And as the island improves, more new residents will arrive – each a potential new friend.

Eurogamer’s Martin Robinson reviewed Animal Crossing: New Horizons when it launched and said that “each day presents a new mystery to unravel, or a new visitor to hang out with – though often it’s satisfying enough just to check in to see how your flowers are doing “.

It won’t just be you and the animal villagers on the island. In New Horizons you can play with up to eight friends. Eight people registered on one Switch can live on the same island, and up to 4 can play together at the same time. You can also visit other people on their islands, and other people can visit you as long as you both have a working NSO membership.

